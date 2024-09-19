J-K's youth becoming empowered under Modi government: PM in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the youths of Jammu and Kashmir have found confidence in democracy again and are feeling that their vote can bring change, which is the first step towards their empowerment.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here, Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

"The youths of my Jammu and Kashmir are no more helpless. They are becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these," he said.

Attacking the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, Modi said these three parties and families have "trampled" democracy and 'Kashmiryat' for their own benefits.

"Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections? "They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule. What was the damage as a result of their selfishness? The youth kept losing faith in democracy. They felt whether they vote or not, only these three families will come to power," he said.

The PM said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has vastly changed over the last five years which has restored the confidence of youth in a democratic process.

"Remember the conditions in which elections were held earlier. The campaigns would stop by 6 pm. Door-to-door campaigns were impossible. The Congress, NC and PDP -- these three families were happy with it. These people used to make merry by snatching your rights," he said.

"Today, the campaign happens late in the night. Now, the people are celebrating democracy. Youth have found confidence in democracy again, they feel their vote, their democratic right, can bring change. This hope is the first step towards empowerment," he added.

Modi sought to strike a bond with the audience as he began his speech in Kashmiri. "myanen saarni kashir bayen te baenen chu myoan saetha saetha namaskar. Kyah haal chaal chu? (greetings to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters. How are you?)" he said, amidst applause by the people.

The prime minister made a slew of announcements for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir if the BJP was voted to power. These included the restoration of statehood, Rs 10,000 annual assistance to farmers, Rs 18,000 annual assistance to the woman head of every family, and enhancing the health insurance from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

"We have promised in Parliament that we will restore J-K's statehood. The BJP will fulfil this commitment," he said.

He said the goal of his government is the fast progress and speedy development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have come here with the message of this sentiment. I can see today Kashmiri brothers are saying 'khushaamdeed' (welcome) PM, I also thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Referring to the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said it was a festival of democracy in which people have broken records in the first phase of voting that was held on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, seven districts went to polls in the first phase. For the first time, voting took place without the shadow of terror. It is a matter of pride and happiness that people came out to vote in such large numbers," he said.

"Kishtwar recorded more than 80 per cent (voting), Doda more than 70, Ramban 70, Kulgam more than 60. Many seats saw previous records broken. A new history has been written by you, the people of J-K," he said, as he appealed to the electorate going to polls in the second phase of the polls on September 25 to break all voting records.

The prime minister said the huge participation of people in the elections shows that their aspirations have touched new heights.

"Today, the world is witnessing how people in J-K are strengthening the democracy in India. For this, I congratulate the people," he added.

Continuing his tirade against the Gandhi, Abdullah and Mufti families, the PM said these families feel they have a birthright to "rob" the people.

"Their political agenda has been to deprive people of their rights. They have only brought fear and chaos. But, J-K is not going to remain in the grip of these three families. Now, our youth is challenging them. The youth that they did not allow to progress, the same youth is now challenging them," he said.

Referring to the three decades of turmoil in Kashmir, Modi said the valley had remained shut for 3,000 days.

"What are these family parties doing? They say they will bring back the old times. In the last 35 years, Kashmir was closed for 3,000 days which is eight years of bandhs. In the last five years, Kashmir has not closed even for eight hours.

"Now, tell me, do you want to bring back those old days? Do you want strikes and bloodshed again? Do you want our daughters and OBCs to lose their rights? They want cinema halls closed, they want trade to suffer losses, they want wrongdoings in recruitment," he added.

Vowing to defeat the powers which are conspiring against Jammu and Kashmir, and to end terror in the Union territory, the prime minister said he wants to provide employment opportunities.

"It is the promise of Modi, I will not allow the destruction of Jammu and Kashmir. For the restoration of peace, I am making efforts with honesty. You can see schools and colleges are functioning normally across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Youth now have pens and books and laptops, not stones, in their hands. We don't have news of fire in schools anymore. We now hear news about setting up of AIIMS, IIT and other intuitions," he said.

He linked the incidents of violence to the previous governments of the Congress, NC and PDP, saying these parties "sold hatred in their political shops".

"The schools which were burned in Kashmir were with the fire sold at their shops. No new schools were built. No academic activity took place for months together in the schools, colleges which were spared during this period," he said, adding "for their own benefit, these families destroyed the future of our youth".

He also blamed the three parties for "injustices" done to the minorities, including Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs, in the valley.

"Kashmiri Pandits have played a great role in communal harmony and Kashmiriyat. But, three families have ruined them, and injustices have been done to Sikhs. They have been partners in all the excesses committed on them," he said. PTI SSB MIJ RHL RHL