J-K:Two minor girls raped in Udhampur, accused held

Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) Two minor girls were allegedly raped by two men in a forest area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Dalip Kumar and Ravinder Kumar, both residents of Panchound.

According to the police, the girls aged 16 and 17, were on their way home from a school picnic when they were accosted by the accused who allegedly raped them in a forest on Friday evening, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the girls were lying unconscious in the forest area throughout the night and were recovered by the police upon getting information Saturday morning.

The girls were shifted to a hospital in Ramnagar for treatment, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law was registered at the local police station and further investigation is on.

The spokesman said the accused had fled after committing the crime but was arrested by special police teams which were constituted and fanned out in different directions. PTI TAS HIG HIG