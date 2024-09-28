J P Nadda arrives in Patna

Patna, Sep 28 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda arrived in Patna on Saturday to assess the party's ongoing membership drive in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state assembly polls.

Nadda landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna at around 10.45 am. Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, both Deputy Chief Ministers -Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar, several party MPs and MLAs received the BJP president at the airport.

Later in the day, Nadda will hold a meeting of party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders at the state BJP office and assess the party's ongoing membership drive in Bihar. PTI PKD RG