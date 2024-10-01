J P Nadda meets Jamaican PM in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda met Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness here on Tuesday and apprised him of the party's organisational structure and its activities.

The meeting was a part of the 'Know BJP' initiative launched by Nadda on the party's 43rd foundation day in 2023.

Nadda, who is also Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare as well as Chemicals and Fertilisers, met PM Holness here as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, the party's incharge for foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

"Both leaders agreed to strengthen party-to-party relations by facilitating exchanges between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jamaica Labour Party, thereby fostering a deeper partnership and mutual understanding," he added.

Chauthaiwale said the two leaders reflected on the "significant progress" in the bilateral relations between India and Jamaica over the past decade, and they discussed the potential for further collaboration, particularly in the areas of health, pharma, and traditional medicine.

"Nadda welcomed the Jamaican PM on his maiden State visit to India. He also extended his heartfelt sympathy to the people of Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Beryl," he added. PTI PK PK TIR TIR