J P Nadda pays tribute to journalist Umesh Upadhyay

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday attended an event here to pay tribute to senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay who recently fell to his death.

Addressing the 'Shradhanjali Sabha', Nadda highlighted Updahyay's contribution to journalism and society. "He dedicated his life to what was necessary for the society, country and humanity," Nadda said. "He was soft-spoken and sensitive. He used to present his view boldly and frankly on subjects," the BJP chief added.

Whatever responsibility was given to Upadhyay, he fulfilled them with "complete honesty as a patriot" throughout his life, he said.

"He never compromised on ideology. All of us should also take inspiration from him," Nadda added. The 64-year-old Upadhyay, elder brother of former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, died after he accidentally fell off the fourth floor of his house during inspection of renovation work in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on September 1. PTI PK TIR TIR