J P Nadda's Jammu visit cancelled due to bad weather

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda's scheduled visit to Jammu on Sunday was cancelled due to "bad weather", leaving hundreds of enthusiastic party workers disappointed.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina confirmed the last-minute cancellation of Nadda's tour of Jammu after his flight failed to land at the Jammu airport due to poor visibility.

Nadda was scheduled to reach Jammu on a day-long tour to chair an extended core group meeting of the BJP to discuss and finalize the party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections after paying obeisance at the historic Raghunath temple here.

"Poor visibility at the airport forced cancellation of the BJP president's Jammu visit. He, however, will be holding the meeting of the senior leaders through virtual mode shortly," Raina, who was present at the airport, told PTI.

Raina also visited the Raghunath temple to inform the waiting workers about the cancellation of Nadda's visit.

"I salute the party workers who have turned up in large numbers both at the airport and at the historic Raghunath temple to accord a warm welcome to the party president despite inclement weather," he said.

The upbeat BJP workers waited for hours together since early morning but later left disappointed after being informed about the cancellation of the visit. PTI TAS CK