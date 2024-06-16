J Shyamala Rao assumes office as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 16 (PTI) J Shyamala Rao assumed office as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' new executive officer on Sunday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

"J Shyamala Rao took charge as the new executive officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Tirumala temple on Sunday from TTD EO (full additional control ) AV Dharma Reddy," the TTD said in a press release.

Rao and his wife later visited the deity in the sanctum sanctorum. They were also blessed by the temple priests.

He promised to execute all the tasks entrusted to him to enhance facilities for darshan, accommodation, transport and others.

Rao said he will provide a memorable experience to every single devotee. PTI STH SZM