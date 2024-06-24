Jabalpur airport to be named after Rani Durgavati: MP CM

Jabalpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the airport at Jabalpur will be named after legendary Gondwana queen regent Rani Durgavati.

Yadav was in Jabalpur to attend programmes organised to mark 'Balidan Divas' (martyrdom day) of Rani Durgavati.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said a proposal will soon be moved to name the Jabalpur Airport, which is currently called Dumna Airport, after Rani Durgavati.

The flyover in Madan Mahal area here will also be named after Rani Durgavati, the CM told reporters.

"With the aim of bringing the life of Rani Durgavati, her valour and good governance in front of the country and the world, seminars will be organized. They will also be included in the curriculum. The first cabinet of our government was organised in Jabalpur to show respect and gratitude towards Rani Durgavati in her 500th birth anniversary year," Yadav said.

Yadav said (Mughal Emperor) Akbar's era was a difficult time, with Maharana Pratap fighting against him on one hand and Rani Durgavati battling in the forest region against the Mughals.

Earlier, Yadav reached the Samadhi of Rani Durgavati and her son Veernarayan to pay tribute. PTI ADU BNM