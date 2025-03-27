Jabalpur college to introduce `empowerment' program for visually impaired students

Jabalpur, Mar 27 (PTI) In a first initiative of this kind in Madhya Pradesh, a government college here will be offering a special job-oriented training course to its more than 100 visually impaired students.

The Divyang cell of the Prime Minister College of Excellence Government Mahakaushal Arts and Commerce College has signed an MoU with a Chennai-based non-profit organisation to start a two-year 'empowerment through education and training program'.

This is the first educational institute in the state to offer such training, the Divyang cell in-charge Professor Dr Arun Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

"More than 100 visually impaired students from various parts of the state are studying here and they are provided education free of cost," he said.

The Memorandum of Understanding was inked with the Help the Blind Foundation, Chennai on Wednesday, he said.

Students will be given job-oriented computer training and coaching for competitive examinations. Besides, they will also receive training for personality development, spoken English skills and mobility in public transport, Dr Shukla said.

"This is the first government college in MP with which we have signed such an MoU," Help the Blind Foundation trustee Natraj Sankaran told PTI.

The focus of the program is to impart training to visually impaired students coming from weaker sections of society, he added. PTI COR LAL KRK