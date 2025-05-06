Jabalpur hostel video case: Accused female student, her boyfriend booked

Bhopal, May 6 (PTI) Police on Tuesday registered a case against a female B Tech student of the prestigious IIITDM Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly filming her senior roommate in the hostel's bathroom, an official said.

Khamaria police station in-charge Sarojini Toppo said the accused student, originally a resident of Gondia, was studying in the second year and living in the women's hostel located in the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Design Manufacturing's (IIITDM).

On Sunday morning, the accused student was caught filming her senior's obscene video while the latter was taking a bath in the bathroom, she said.

The accused student had sent the video to her boyfriend living in Delhi but deleted it. To prevent the video from being recovered, she also deleted it from the cloud, she said.

Toppo informed that following the victim's complaint, a case was registered against the accused student and her Delhi-based boyfriend under sections 354 C (voyeurism and the act of capturing, watching, or disseminating images of a woman engaging in a private act), 294 (display of obscene materials, including online content), 500 (defamation), 509 (insulting a woman's modesty) and the Information Technology Act.

The police have seized the mobile phone and laptop of the accused student and a team has been sent to Delhi to arrest her boyfriend, she said.

The police detained the accused female student on Monday.