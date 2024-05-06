Jabalpur man held for killing wife, had told cops she died during robbery attempt

Jabalpur, May 6 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing his wife and then telling police she was strangled by motorcycle-borne robbers, an official said on Monday.

Accused Shubham Chaudhary (26) was having an affair with a woman, which was opposed by his wife Reshma (25), said Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh.

Shubham had told police he and his wife were attacked by motorcycle borne robbers while the couple was driving in Madhotal area here on Saturday night.

He had told police the robbers strangled her with a saree while resisting their bid to snatch her purse and jewellery.

"When we checked CCTV footage of the area, we could not find the four wheeler they were supposedly travelling. Local residents too denied knowledge of any such incident," the SP said.

During questioning, Shubham confessed to choking his wife to death, he said.

"Based on his interrogation, we also arrested his friends Prahlad Singh Thakur (27), Anurag Kushwah (21), Shibbu (24)," the official said. PTI COR ADU BNM