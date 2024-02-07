Jabalpur's Congress Mayor Jagat Singh joins BJP

Bhopal: Jabalpur Mayor and Congress leader Jagat Bahadur Singh on Wednesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh along with several other local members of his outfit.

Singh and other Congress leaders took membership of the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and its MP unit president VD Sharma at the state party headquarters in Bhopal, a party spokesman said.

Jabalpur is one of biggest cities of Madhya Pradesh.

Dindori's district panchayat president Rudesh Paraste and vice-president Anju Jitendra Beohar, Singrauli's district panchayat vice-president Archana Singh, among others, also took membership of the saffron party, he said.