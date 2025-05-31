JAC Class 12 Results: Girls outshine boys in Science, Commerce streams

Ranchi, May 30 (PTI) Girls have outshone boys in the Class 12 examination of the Science and Commerce stream, the results of which were announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday.

The JAC announced the results in the presence of the state Education minister Ramdas Soren.

JAC secretary Jayant Mishra said 79.26 per cent of students in science and 91.92 per cent of students in commerce passed the examination.

In science, 80.53 per cent of girls passed the exams, while boys' pass percentage was 78.47 per cent.

Similarly, 95.05 per cent of girls cleared the examination in the commerce stream, while 89.61 per cent of boys passed it, the official said.

Ankita Dutta from Government High School, Govindpur, emerged as a state topper in the science stream with 95.4 per cent marks, while Reshmi Kumari from St Xavier's Girls Inter College, Chaibasa, became the state topper with 95.2 per cent marks in the commerce stream.

Mishra said out of 98,634 students who appeared for the science stream examinations, 78,186 came out with flying colours.

The overall results were 6.56 per cent higher than the previous year. Last year, the total pass percentage was 72.70 per cent.

As many as 58,720 students passed with first-division marks, 19,383 second-division marks and 63 students with third-division marks.

Similarly, 22, 066 students appeared for the Class 12 commerce exam and 20,285 students passed it.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in commerce was 90.60 per cent.

As many as 12,829 students passed with first-division marks, 7,234 with second division and 222 with third-division marks.

Among the districts, Latehar emerged as topper in both science and commerce stream.

State Education minister Ramdas Soren congratulated the students, teachers, parents and the department for the results. PTI SAN RG