JAC class 12 results: Girls outshine boys in Science, Commerce streams

Ranchi, May 31 (PTI) Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination of the Science and Commerce streams, the results of which were announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday.

The JAC announced the results in the presence of state Education Minister Ramdas Soren.

JAC secretary Jayant Mishra said 79.26 per cent of the students in the Science stream and 91.92 per cent of students in the Commerce stream passed the examination.

In Science, 80.53 per cent of girls passed the exams, while boys' pass percentage was 78.47.

Similarly, 95.05 per cent of girls cleared the examination in the Commerce stream, while 89.61 per cent of the boys passed it, the official said.

Ankita Dutta from Government High School, Govindpur, emerged as a state topper in the Science stream with 95.4 per cent marks, while Reshmi Kumari from St Xavier's Girls Inter College, Chaibasa, became the state topper in the Commerce stream, securing 95.2 per cent marks.

Mishra said out of 98,634 students who appeared for the Science stream examinations, 78,186 came out with flying colours.

The overall pass percentage was 6.56 per cent higher than the previous year. Last year, the total pass percentage was 72.70.

As many as 58,720 students passed with first-division marks, 19,383 got second-division marks and 63 students got third-division marks.

Similarly, 22,066 students appeared for the class 12 Commerce exam and 20,285 students passed it.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 90.60 per cent.

As many as 12,829 students passed with first-division marks, 7,234 with second division and 222 with third-division marks.

Among the districts, Latehar emerged as the topper in both Science and Commerce streams in terms of pass percentage.

Ramdas Soren congratulated the students, teachers, parents and the department for the results.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the students, parents and teachers.

"This success is the result of your hard work, discipline, and dedication. I wish all the students a bright future," Gangwar wrote on X.

Soren posted on X, "Heartiest congratulations, best wishes, and Johar to all the students who passed the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Board Intermediate (12th) Commerce and Science examinations. Wishing everyone a bright future." PTI SAN RG ACD