Jackal beaten to death by villagers after it attacked elderly man in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A jackal was beaten to death by an angry mob of villagers in the Gajraula area of Pilibhit district after it attacked and seriously injured an elderly man on Monday, police said.

"The forest department has been informed of the incident and steps are expected to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future," Gajraula Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Mundela Kala village, where 60-year-old Chhotelal was attacked by the jackal around 2 am when he was outside his house. The jackal emerged from nearby bushes and inflicted serious injuries on his face.

Hearing his cries for help, the family members and villagers rushed to the scene, cornered the jackal and beat it to death, the police officer said.

Police arrived at the scene following the incident and Chhotelal was taken to the district hospital. Due to the severity of the injuries, he has been referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment, the SHO added.