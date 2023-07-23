Jackal with head stuck in jar rescued in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) A jackal with its head stuck in a plastic jar was rescued by the wildlife department staff in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The rescue operation lasted several hours in the Kankote area and the jackal was released in its natural habitat, Range Officer, Wildlife Protection Department, Mohd Idris Khan said.

He said some villagers noticed the jackal and informed the department. A field staff team of the wildlife range, Poonch, was set up to locate the animal.

"It was a female jackal and is believed to have been trapped for more than a day. The jackal might have pups,” Khan, who supervised the rescue operation, said. PTI COR/TAS RHL