JACTO-GEO members stage protest in TN

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) The members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations-Government Employees Organisation (JACTO-GEO) staged a protest in all the district headquarters across the state on Tuesday demanding the revival of the old pension scheme.

In Chennai, the members of two organisations staged the demonstration at Ezhilagam complex in support of their charter of 10 demands which also include, surrendering leave encashment facility, filling up vacancies in government departments, and bringing contract workers under periodic pay.

The members staged a protest today as the talks between their leaders and the state government on February 24 ended in a stalemate. PTI JSP ROH