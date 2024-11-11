Jadavpur professor found dead in Nainital hotel

Nainital, Nov 11 (PTI) A Jadavpur University professor was found dead here in the bathroom of a hotel with deep wounds on his body, police said on Monday.

The body of Mainak Pal, a professor in the philosophy department in the Kolkata-based university, was found in a hotel in Lalkuan on Saturday in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

He had come for a visit to Nainital but had to supposedly cut short his trip and was scheduled to catch the morning train for the return journey.

Pal’s family contacted the hotel, saying that they were unable to get in touch with him. The hotel staff forcefully opened the room to find the deceased lying in the bathroom.

Lalkuan Circle Officer Deepshikha Agarwal said that an ambulance was called and the deceased was sent to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani where a post-mortem was conducted.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, she said, adding that the post mortem report is yet to be studied.