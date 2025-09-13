Jadavpur University professors call for fair probe into death of student

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) An association of Jadavpur University professors on Saturday called upon the authorities to undertake a complete and fair investigation into the unnatural death of a female student, and bring to public notice the steps taken in this regard.

The third-year undergraduate student died in a hospital after she was brought out from a pond on the varsity campus on September 11.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) claimed that despite sending at least 10 reminders to the varsity administration to ensure a secure and proper environment on the campus and submitting proposals, very few positive and affirmative steps were taken to address the issue.

"We are yet to hear from the part of the university administration about steps taken by the administration to avert such tragedies in future. We are yet to know what the authorities have done for a complete, fair and transparent investigation into the incident,” JUTA said in a statement.

The professors' body also called for stringent steps against the consumption of drugs and liquor on the campus and said no event should be allowed to continue beyond the permissible hours.

With the absence of a full-time Vice Chancellor and full-time Dean of Students, the administrative and academic functioning of the university has almost collapsed, JUTA claimed.

Pro-VC Amitabha Dutta earlier said that while the university had decided to install CCTVs in the entire main campus and the Salt Lake campus, funds are yet to be allotted by the government.

Anamika Mondal, a student of English (Honours), was brought out from the pond in an unconscious state beside the undergraduate arts building in the main campus around 9.40 pm on Thursday. When she was taken to a hospital, the woman was declared dead on arrival. PTI SUS NN