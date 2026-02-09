Jadhav panel report on 3-language policy for Maharashtra schools submitted to govt

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Narendra Jadhav committee, set up last year to frame a three-language policy for schools in Maharashtra, has submitted its report to the government, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

The multi-member panel, headed by economist-educationist Narendra Jadhav, was constituted to finalise implementation of a three-language policy for schools in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) after a section of political parties opposed "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra, where Marathi is the dominant tongue.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis did not reveal suggestions given by the panel, but said its report will be placed before the state cabinet and a decision will be taken on what recommendations to accept or modify.

The committee was set up in 2025 after a Government Resolution (GR) issued in April, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium school, was scrapped following protests.

After the April move triggered a huge backlash, the government issued an amended GR in June, making Hindi an optional language in schools, and subsequently formed the Jadhav panel to finalise the implementation of the three-language policy in line with the NEP.

On hospitalisation of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar in Pune, the CM noted that the stress of recent developments (referring to the death of his nephew and then-deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28) may have taken a toll on the senior leader 's health.

