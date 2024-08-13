Jaffer Sadiq's brother arrested by ED for money laundering, remanded to custody

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Brother of expelled DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq, Mohammed Saleem, has been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Monday evening, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials said.

"ED, Chennai has made a significant arrest in the ongoing investigation into high-profile drug smuggling and money laundering. Mohammed Saleem has been detained under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 for his involvement in laundering proceeds linked to the Jaffer Sadiq case," the agency said in a post on 'X.' The ED had arrested Sadiq, nabbed earlier by the NCB for his alleged role in an international drug nexus, at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi in connection with a drugs linked money laundering investigation.

Saleem was produced before a local court on Tuesday.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli remanded him to judicial custody till August 27.

The ED also sought 15 days custody of Saleem. The PSJ ordered notice to him on the agency's plea and posted for Wednesday, further hearing of the case.