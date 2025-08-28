Jagan accused CM Naidu of 'deceiving' women with 'restricted free bus travel, incomplete schemes'

Amaravati, Aug 28 (PTI) YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "deceiving" women with what he called "restricted free bus travel" and "incomplete welfare schemes".

According to Jagan, Naidu promised free bus rides for women, but it was actually limited to five out of 16 bus categories, imposing multiple conditions.

“Naidu has deceived women by restricting free bus travel and leaving welfare schemes incomplete,” said Reddy in a post on X.

The opposition leader alleged that out of 11,256 buses, only 6,700 were covered, while 950 of 1,560 non-stop express services were excluded from the scheme.

He alleged that women were misled by Naidu’s poll promises made in the run-up to 2024 polls.

Reddy listed schemes introduced during his YSRCP regime, such as Amma Vodi, Aasara, Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham, and EBC Nestham.

He claimed that over one crore women benefited from these programmes.

The former CM charged Naidu with "failing" to provide three free cooking gas cylinders annually under the Deepam-2 scheme and said the budget allocation of Rs 4,100 crore remained "underutilised".

“Naidu’s government is synonymous with deception. Babu’s surety means guarantee of betrayal,” Reddy added. PTI MS STH ROH