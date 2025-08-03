Jagan accuses Andhra CM Naidu of betraying farmers, slams rollback of welfare schemes

Amaravati, Aug 3 (PTI) YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "betraying farmers" by scrapping the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which provided investment support, and reneging on key pre-election promises.

Reddy alleged that Naidu’s assurances ahead of the elections had proven hollow, with "zero implementation" exposing what he termed a "repeated betrayal after returning to power".

"Naidu is once again betraying farmers by dismantling the Rythu Bharosa scheme and going back on his pre-election promises," Reddy claimed, in a post on 'X' late Saturday night.

Reddy claimed the previous YSRCP government had provided Rs 13,500 annually to each farmer, exceeding its manifesto promise, and disbursed Rs 34,288 crore in investment support despite an "empty treasury".

In contrast, he added that Naidu had promised Rs 20,000 annually under the Annadata Sukhibhava–Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, but had so far paid only Rs 5,000 over two years, excluding the Centre’s Rs 6,000 contribution.

He further alleged that nearly seven lakh eligible farmers were excluded through arbitrary conditions.

Despite the Kharif season being underway for over two months, not a single rupee had been released, allegedly forcing farmers into private debt, he claimed.

Reddy also criticised the NDA coalition government for scrapping the Price Stabilisation Fund, zero-interest loans, and free crop insurance. He accused the regime of "weakening institutions" such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-crop registration, and soil testing laboratories.

Citing the death of over 250 farmers by suicide, which he attributed to the government’s "declining support," Reddy alleged even basic relief had not been extended to the affected families.

He accused the administration of showing "inhumanity and a lack of empathy".

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH SSK