Jagan accuses Andhra CM of atrocities, rigging in local body polls

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 12 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "perpetrating atrocities, rigging and undermining democracy" during the ZPTC elections in Pulivendula and Vontimitta.

The Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) bypoll in Pulivendula began amid unrest in Kadapa district after police took Avinash Reddy into custody in the morning.

"In order to snatch a small ZPTC seat in Pulivendula constituency and forcibly capture another small ZPTC seat in Vontimitta, Rajampet, Naidu has acted like a thug, committed atrocities and murdered democracy," said Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on X.

The ZPTC elections in Pulivendula assume significance as the local assembly constituency is represented by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP supremo said his party has demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) cancel Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC elections and hold fresh polls under the protection of central forces.

He charged Naidu with "misusing government machinery" for rigging votes, instead of creating a peaceful electoral environment.

According to Jagan, YSRCP workers were barred from booths, voters were threatened and women workers were attacked while police officers allegedly obeyed illegal orders, enabling TDP to rig votes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled alleged irregularities during the 2017 Nandyal by-election and claimed that today’s excesses were worse than that by-poll.

"How can this be called an election? He (Naidu), may be able to rig votes, but not win people’s hearts," said Jagan Mohan Reddy in the post.

Reddy alleged that under Naidu’s rule, the entire state is in "reverse gear", claiming that the previous YSRCP government’s schemes— which once empowered families to stand confidently and independently—have been cancelled.

He accused Naidu of "failing" to fulfill several poll promises made in the run-up to 2024 polls, calling them "lies and deceit", betraying public trust and damaging welfare-oriented governance across Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy also demanded the cancellation of the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, accusing Naidu of widespread electoral malpractices, booth capturing and voter intimidation affecting election's fairness.

The police placed a YSRCP leader and a TDP leader under house arrest.

The MP accused TDP and BJP MLAs of allegedly rigging votes by bringing in party workers from other constituencies.

Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections were held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district) and Vidavaluru (Nellore district) while ZPTC elections were held in Pulivendula and Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district).

The MP slammed the police action -- taking him into custody-- as "atrocious".

He alleged that it was done without notice or reason and hundreds of TDP supporters entered Pulivendula without facing any police action.

"Avinash Reddy's arrest in Pulivendula early this morning is an atrocious act by the police. This arrest was made without any prior notice or valid reason," said YSRCP in a press release.

Avinash Reddy, reportedly suffering a high fever, was allegedly dragged away without slippers despite pleas; his supporters trying to resist were "manhandled", the release alleged.

The MP's complaints on alleged booth-capturing were ignored, raising doubts over impartiality, the opposition party alleged.

Avinash Reddy accused police of acting like TDP supporters, targeting YSRCP leaders and workers. He also claimed that polling agents were attacked while 'over a hundred armed TDP members waited nearby'.

"Such actions expose police bias and political interference aimed at disrupting a free and fair election atmosphere in Pulivendula," said Avinash Reddy before being whisked away by police.

Meanwhile, the police also placed YSRCP leader SV Satish Reddy under house arrest before voting began, which party leaders termed "undemocratic".

YSRCP accused TDP supporters of orchestrating booth capturing, violence and voter intimidation in collusion with the ruling coalition, police and officials.

TDP MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, who was kept under house arrest, questioned police about the grounds for their action, saying he had no objection but criticised the SEC's approach.

"I have made no objections and will avoid visiting polling villages. However, I maintain that arresting TDP leaders during elections is unjustified and against democratic principles," said Ram Gopal Reddy in a press release from TDP.

Tension prevailed in Chinnakottapalli village of Vontimitta mandal when TDP leaders allegedly attacked a YSRCP polling agent during voting, reportedly in the presence of state transport minister M Ramprasad Reddy.

According to eyewitnesses, the YSRCP agent was targeted while on election duty when TDP leaders allegedly resorted to physical assault to intimidate polling staff and discourage voters from participating.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or TDP regarding the allegations.