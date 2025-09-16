Jagan accuses Andhra CM of 'neglecting' farmers amid vegetable price crash in Kurnool

Amaravati, Sep 16 (PTI) Accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "neglecting" farmers, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday claimed that ryots are being compelled to sell vegetables as low as Rs 3 per kg of onions and Rs 1.5 per kg of tomatoes in Kurnool.

The former chief minister alleged that Naidu is creating a new benchmark for pushing farmers into distress due to collapsing crop prices.

“Chandrababu Naidu has set unmatched records in pushing farmers into distress through the collapse of crop prices. In Kurnool, onions are being sold at just Rs 3 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 1.50 per kg. Are these prices even imaginable? Should farmers not be allowed to survive?” asked Reddy in a post on X.

Despite farmers crying in distress for weeks, Reddy alleged that Naidu has shown no concern. "What use is a government that does not stand by its people in their toughest times?" he asked.

“You (Naidu) repeatedly issued advertisements claiming that onion would be procured at Rs 1,200 per quintal. But instead of fulfilling the promise, you staged auctions in the Kurnool market where no one came forward to buy,” said Reddy.

Is this not a deliberate attempt to create an impression that nothing can be done when the actual market is selling onions online on BigBasket and retail stores at Rs 29 to Rs 32 per kg and Rythu Bazaars at Rs 25 per kg, said the opposition party leader.

Further, Reddy demanded why farmers were ‘not getting even a fraction of that price’ and wondered if this was not the TDP-led government’s failure.

Highlighting the tomato crop crisis, Reddy alleged that helpless farmers are dumping their produce on the streets due to lack of buyers.

He sought Naidu's intervention immediately to procure farmers’ produce and support them with fair prices.

“Farmers cannot be left to die in despair while you remain a mute spectator,” he added.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP. PTI STH ROH