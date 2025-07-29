Jagan accuses Andhra govt of 'vendetta politics', governance failure

Amaravati, July 29 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of engaging in "vendetta politics", failure in governance and neglecting public welfare.

Addressing the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of YSRCP, the former CM alleged that the state government is fabricating false cases to instill fear among its opponents, instead of focusing on implementing promised welfare schemes.

"Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu failed to implement poll promises and neglected all sections of society and is showing vindictive attitude towards political opponents," said Jagan Mohan Reddy in a release.

Referring to the recent arrests of several senior YSRCP leaders, Jagan asserted that this is proof of "vindictive politics".

The YSRCP supremo further alleged that police have become "collection agents", facilitating mafia-style operations in liquor, sand, rice and gambling, leading to paralysis of public institutions.

The former CM also claimed that several key initiatives, including Nadu-Nedu works and Aarogyasri scheme, have been halted.

According to Jagan, Naidu spent 52 per cent of YSRCP's five-year borrowings in just 14 months, despite stagnating state revenue and a mere three per cent growth rate.

He announced the launch of a YSRCP app for citizens to report harassment, promising accountability and justice and called for strengthening of booth-level structure.