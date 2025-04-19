Jagan accuses CM Naidu of using 'corrosive methods' to remove Vizag mayor

Amaravati, April 19 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly using "corrosive methods" to unseat Visakhapatnam Mayor V Kumari, a BC woman.

Mayor Kumari lost her post as the no confidence motion against her brought in by NDA won with 74 votes in its favour during a special meeting of the council.

"They misused police, money, and threats to dethrone a BC woman Mayor despite our clear majority. This is undemocratic, and people will respond strongly," Reddy claimed in a post on 'X'.

Out of 97 corporators, including 16 ex-officio members, NDA got the support of 74 corporators. Reddy questioned how the NDA claimed the post despite the YSRCP winning 58 elected seats in Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (VMC).

He also alleged that CCTV footage showed TDP members attacking the location where YSRCP corporators were staying, calling it an "undemocratic act of political abuse".

Reddy said the current term of the VMC body would end in a year and elections would follow. Such actions reflect the TDP’s disregard for democratic norms and the public mandate, he claimed. PTI MS GDK SSK SSK ADB