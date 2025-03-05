Jagan accuses TDP govt of deceit in budget, slams CM Naidu's unfulfilled promises

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of "deceiving" the people, claiming that the budgets for 2024-25 and 2025-26 reflect the same tactics used by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to "mislead" the public.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli in Guntur district, the former CM mocked Naidu for his pre-election slogan, “Babu Surety Bavishattu (Future Guarantee),” which he said has turned into “Babu Surety Mosam (Cheating) Guarantee.”

“When you observe Naidu’s budgets (for FY25 and FY26), it is clear how he cheated people in all ways…What about the promises during the polls? What are they saying about them now? That Super Six and Super Seven,” said Reddy.

He emphasised that the NDA manifesto had made 143 promises during the election campaign, but the ruling alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP had no answers when questioned about the status of these commitments.

Charging the alliance with spreading "lies and deceit," Reddy said a closer examination of the budget, the budget speech, Governor’s address to the Legislature, and the ruling party leaders’ responses reveals two clear patterns -- blaming others and self-glorification.

Even while presenting their second budget, they say ‘Jagan this, Jagan that…" he said.