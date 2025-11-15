Jagan accuses TDP leaders, Balakrishna's followers of ransacking YSRCP office in Hindupur

Amaravati, Nov 15 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday accused TDP leaders and local MLA N Balakrishna's followers of ransacking the opposition party's office at Hindupur in Sri Sathyasai district.

Sharing a video of the alleged incident, the former chief minister claimed, "The violent attack by TDP leaders and Balakrishna's followers on the YSRCP office in Hindupur is a direct assault on democracy itself. We strongly condemn this barbaric act," said Reddy in a post on X.

The absolute inaction of the police makes this even more alarming, he alleged, adding that their silence is not negligence but a warning that Andhra Pradesh's "law and order machinery is being openly misused for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's political agenda." According to the opposition leader, TDP's alleged brutality in Hindupur shows that Naidu's leadership emboldens mobs, encourages violence, and tries to crush political opposition through fear.

"A government that cannot protect the basic democratic rights of its opponents has no moral right to speak about governance. We strongly condemn this attack. It is not just on YSRCP but on every citizen who believes in democracy and political freedom," said the YSRCP chief.

Sri Sathyasai district YSRCP president and former minister Ushashri Charan highlighted that the party will not be intimidated by threats and violence.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP. PTI STH ADB