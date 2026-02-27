Jagan alleges public health breakdown in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday slammed the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging a complete breakdown of public health administration in the wake of "repeated" outbreaks of diarrhoea and food poisoning in the state.

In a post on X, he said, “Hello India…Under the TDP-led coalition government and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, repeated outbreaks of diarrhoea and food poisoning are exposing a complete breakdown of public health administration.” According to the opposition leader, there were 25 food poisoning cases reported across Andhra Pradesh hostels and educational institutions in the past 14 months, and over 900 students were affected in 15 districts.

These incidents point to serious lapses in hygiene, food handling and living conditions.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

Referring to an incident in Kurupam Tribal Welfare girls school, he said, "16 students fell sick with diarrhoea and five were rushed to hospital. This is the same school where two girls earlier died due to water contamination resulting in jaundice and nearly 100 students were hospitalised." Claiming that no permanent corrective steps were taken, the YSRCP chief said the system has "failed and is failing again".

Over the past 18 months, major diarrhoea outbreaks were reported in Chebrolu, Vijayawada, Guntur, Gurla, Srikakulam and Turakapalam, he said, causing hundreds to fall sick and die.

Noting that these were not isolated incidents, the former CM alleged that they reflected a pattern of negligence, weak supervision and collapse of preventive systems.

“Last week, the situation has turned even more alarming. In Srikakulam, contaminated drinking water triggered a major diarrhoea outbreak that claimed five lives and nearly 200 people hospitalised within days,” he said.

In the same week, he said an incident in Rajamahendravaram linked to "adulterated" milk led to seven deaths.

“Seven people lost their lives and eight others are struggling for survival on ventilators and many were hospitalised after consuming contaminated milk,” he said.

"Milk, which should nourish families and children, became a source of death," Reddy said and urged the government to come out of its "hibernation mode" and assess what is going on.

Reddy called for urgent corrective measures, including strengthening water supply systems, tightening food safety monitoring, and ensuring strict sanitation standards.

"People are not asking for miracles, they are asking for a government that wakes up, listens and acts before more lives are lost," he added. PTI STH ROH