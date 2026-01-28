Jagan assures protection of Waqf properties in Andhra

Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) YSRCP supremo and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday assured that his party would firmly safeguard Waqf properties across Andhra Pradesh, following concerns raised by Muslim organisations over alleged Waqf land acquisition in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati for an IT park.

Representatives of the Muslim United Forum (MUF) met Reddy at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli and submitted a memorandum alleging that over 71 acres of Waqf land belonging to Anjuman Islamia at Chinakakani in Mangalagiri constituency was being taken up for acquisition by the TDP-led government for an IT park project.

"I assured them (MUF) that YSRCP is firmly committed to safeguarding Waqf properties across the state and reiterated that the party stands strongly with Muslims and minority communities," said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

The representatives urged Reddy to intervene and exert pressure on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government to withdraw the proposed acquisition and protect the Waqf land. PTI MS STH SA