Jagan calls on Ambati Rambabu family members in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 4 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited the residence of party leader Ambati Rambabu in Guntur, which was recently allegedly ransacked by ruling party leaders and cadres.

Rambabu was arrested on 31 January in Guntur district, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The arrest was followed by high drama on the roads and at Rambabu's residence. During the unrest, dozens of TDP leaders and cadres were seen ransacking the opposition leader's house and vehicles, according to footage aired on vernacular news channels.

Rambabu was taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail late on January 31, where he was handed over to jail authorities in the early hours of February 1.

Reddy called on the family members of Rambabu. He also interacted with local leaders and enquired about the sequence of events that led to the vandalism, the party said.