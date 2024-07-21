Jagan calls on Governor, requests probe by central agencies into alleged atrocities in Andhra

Amaravati, Jul 21 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday met Governor S Abdul Nazeer and requested an investigation by central government agencies into the alleged atrocities and deteriorating law-and-order situation in Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led government.

In his meeting with the governor, the former chief minister alleged that constitutional institutions have failed in the state and administration has been paralysed.

“There is no protection to life, limb and dignity of the people. Leaders and workers of the ruling party with their barbaric and inhumane activities are spreading widespread fear among the people of the state,” Reddy said in a press release.

According to the opposition leader, the TDP-led government has begun targetting people who did not support the NDA alliance in the recently-concluded polls.

Reddy alleged that the TDP is terrorising YSRCP sympathisers by humiliating, beating and even killing them.

“They have destroyed properties and establishments, including residential houses…causing widespread fear among people in the state,” he said, adding that the personal attacks and vandalism have caused severe damage to government properties as well.

Recalling the recent murder of YSRCP activist Sheikh Rashid in Vinukonda, Reddy informed Nazeer that 36 persons have allegedly been murdered, 300 murder attempts have been made and 35 people died by suicide.

Speaking to reporters at TDP’s central office, TDP leader and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha alleged that Reddy is uttering falsehoods on recent incidents in the state.

The home minister alleged that the YSRCP chief has "lost his mental balance after losing power".

“As a result of this, Jagan is levelling baseless allegations against the state government. He does not know where to talk on what issues," she said.

