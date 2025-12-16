Jagan calls one-crore signature campaign against medical college 'privatisation' historic verdict

Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his party's one-crore signature campaign against the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges is a "historic and resounding public verdict" against the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan said the massive rallies held on Monday in all 26 district headquarters of the state as part of the signature campaign.

"This is not merely a campaign against privatisation, but a powerful and historic people's verdict against Chandrababu Naidu's anti-people decisions," Jagan said in a post on X late on Monday.

Jagan also asserted that more than one crore people voluntarily participated in the movement.

According to the former CM, people from all sections of society came forward, fearing that the NDA coalition government's decision would allegedly destroy affordable medical education and public healthcare in the state.

Jagan said that the petition would ensure the collective voice of the people reaches the highest constitutional authority and subsequently the courts.

The YSRCP chief thanked party leaders, cadres, volunteers and people for standing firmly against what he described as an alleged attempt to hand over public assets to private interests.

He alleged that the campaign exposed the NDA alliance government's plan to privatise medical colleges built with public money.

Jagan demanded that Naidu immediately roll back the decision to allegedly privatise government medical colleges, terming it a "daylight robbery" of public healthcare and medical education.

Jagan and senior party leaders are scheduled to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on December 18 to submit the signatures, highlighting public opposition to the NDA coalition government's alleged privatisation plan. PTI MS STH ADB