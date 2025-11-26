Jagan calls TDP-led govt 'anti-farmer', warns of people's movement

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 26 (PTI) YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday branded the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh as "anti-farmers" and accused it of "neglecting" the agriculture sector.

Jagan claimed that under Naidu's rule, farmers faced massive losses from 16 natural calamities, including droughts, floods, and cyclones, while input subsidies and free crop insurance were denied.

Jagan, who is on the second day of his Pulivendula tour, addressed reporters after inspecting the damaged banana plantations near Brahmanapalle village and meeting the affected farmers.

"Naidu is running an anti-farmer government that continues to neglect those who depend on agriculture for survival," he said.

He contrasted the current coverage of 18 lakh farmers under crop insurance with the 80 lakh covered during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, which delivered Rs 7,400 crore in compensation to the ryots.

According to him, the TDP-led government refused input subsidies and dismantled free crop insurance, depriving lakhs of farmers of their benefits and pushing many into financial distress.

Also, farmers were forced to buy fertilisers from the black market, while cultivation costs rose. The state government's farmer-centric welfare schemes failed to deliver the promised Rs 20,000 annual financial aid.

He further alleged that no major crop is receiving a remunerative price, including paddy, pulses, chilli, tobacco, onion, tomato, banana, coconut, or mango, as middlemen collude with the government, ruining farmers financially.

Citing the banana price crash as an example, the opposition leader said prices dropped from Rs 32,000 per tonne under the YSRCP regime to Rs 2,000 now, leaving crops to rot.

He also charged Naidu with "engaging in diversionary politics", making false promises on procurement prices, and amplifying propaganda through the yellow media, ignoring farmers' suffering.

Jagan warned of launching a people's movement to hold Naidu accountable for allegedly destroying livelihoods, dismantling welfare schemes, and failing to clear pending dues to citizens.

The former CM also condemned alleged resource mismanagement, including the sale of medical colleges and silica and quartz mines.

Jagan met with local leaders -- Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy at his residence as part of his tour.