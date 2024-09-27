Jagan cancels Tirumala visit amid demands for his faith declaration at Sri Venkateswara temple

Amaravati: Opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his planned trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple, sources close to him said on Friday.

His much hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to atone for TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' through his allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddus.

Sources close to Reddy confirmed that his visit to the hill shrine has been cancelled, but did not immediately divulge the reason behind the decision that came just a couple of hours before he was supposed to depart to the temple town.

The cancellation of Reddy's visit came amid demands by NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh that he should declare his faith before entering the temple .

At a press conference, Reddy said everyone in the country knows his religion and he has visited Tirumala temple several times even before becoming the CM.

He said though he reads the Bible within the four walls, he respects Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism.

Reddy said TVs are showing that thousands of police personnel were deployed in Tirupati to prevent his leaders from going to the temple.

"In order to divert the failures of his (Chandrababu Naidu) 100 days rule and to divert attention, Chandrababu Naidu brought up the Laddu issue. To cover up his failures on the Laddu issue, he came up with the faith declaration issue. He intentionally planted seeds of doubts on the Laddu quality," Reddy said.

"I had the opportunity to offer silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy for five years (when he was the CM). I can understand it. It is not my first time (Tirumala visit)," he said.

He reiterated that the ghee which was rejected by the TTD on the account of quality issues was never used in making the Laddu Prasadam (consecrated food, sweet in this case).

Naidu had last week alleged the use of substandard ghee and presence of animal fat in the famous Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime.