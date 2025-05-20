Jagan claims early anti-incumbency against Naidu govt, vows YSRCP comeback

Amaravati, May 20 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that anti-incumbency against the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government has set in earlier than expected, expressing confidence that the opposition party would bounce back to power.

Addressing an internal party meeting, Reddy claimed that all sections of the public are “vexed with Chandrababu’s false promises,” pointing to issues such as farmers not receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, women being denied promised welfare schemes, and alleged coercion in local body elections.

“Days will change, and we must be ready to face every challenge. Anti-incumbency has already set in sooner than expected. We will return to power, and those harassing us on false pretexts will face justice,” he alleged.

Jagan accused the TDP-led NDA government of stooping to “vindictive and unethical practices,” assuring party cadres that “the time will come when everyone who has wronged us will pay, regardless of their position.” He alleged that false cases were being foisted on YSRCP cadres, including women, and that many were being imprisoned under fabricated charges.

Citing former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and former Bapatla MP and Dalit leader Nandigam Suresh as examples, he claimed that “active YSRCP members are being targeted.” “In our second term—Jagan 2.0—party workers will be given prominence,” he added.

Reddy further claimed that Covid-19 had constrained the previous administration but warned that erring officials would be held accountable this time.

“In the local body elections, TDP has behaved in an autocratic manner. During our term (2019–2024), we respected the people's mandate—even in places like Tadipatri, where we lost by a wafer-thin margin, we did not attempt to manipulate the outcome,” he claimed.

He also contrasted the previous YSRCP administration’s governance, claiming it was free from caste, religion, and party-based discrimination, with that of the present government.

Reddy accused Naidu of reneging on welfare promises such as Arogyasri (free healthcare) and alleged that while the YSRCP government had launched three new ports, the current regime was attempting to privatise them for kickbacks.

He added that 30 per cent of the Bhogapuram Airport work had been completed under his tenure, but accused Naidu of stalling development and “cheating the people.” PTI STH SSK