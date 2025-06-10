Jagan condemns Journo's arrest, calls it 'assault' on democracy

Amaravati, June 10 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and attacks on a vernacular news channel, calling it an "assault on democracy".

The Andhra Pradesh police had on Monday arrested senior journalist in Hyderabad for allegedly making disparaging remarks against greenfield capital city Amaravati.

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is using fake narratives and organized violence to divert public anger and escape accountability,” said Reddy in a post on X, calling the actions a "deliberate attack" on democratic institutions.

The former CM accused Naidu of "distorting" facts, misusing power, and inciting orchestrated violence under the guise of safeguarding women’s dignity.

He claimed that 188 women were raped and 15 murdered within a year of TDP-led government coming to power, attributing it to police negligence and the government’s failure to deliver justice.

The YSRCP chief alleged that the NDA alliance reneged on its promises on education, health, agriculture, and security, pushing people into distress despite electoral assurances.

“Your (Naidu) diversion politics won’t work forever, Chandrababu garu. People are watching, and they will hold you accountable,” Reddy said in the post.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH ROH