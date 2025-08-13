Jagan demands cancellation of Pulivendula, Vontimitta local body bypolls

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded the cancellation of Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC bypolls held on August 12, demanding that they be reconducted under the protection of Central security agencies.

Reddy alleged that the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) bypolls were held in an undemocratic and tyrannical manner.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, the former chief minister alleged that the TDP-led NDA government restrained party polling agents from executing their duties and scared voters from exercising their franchise to rig votes.

"Cancel the two elections (Pulivendula & Vontimitta held on Tuesday) and re-conduct them under the protection of Central forces," said Reddy, adding that democracy is not visible in the state and totally absent.

Accompanied by the two YSRCP candidates who fought the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC bypolls, Reddy said they will move the Court.

According to Reddy, State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney played a 'dummy' role and failed to rein in the alleged excesses of the ruling party leaders and cadres and also police who allegedly worked in a biased manner.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP. PTI STH KH