Jagan encouraged indecent social media posts on me: YS Sharmila

Amaravati, Nov 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Tuesday alleged that YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged indecent posts against her on social media.

Alleging that she is a victim of vitriolic attacks on social media, Sharmila claimed that those attacks would have stopped had Reddy called for ending them.

Addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, Sharmila said, "They (social media activists) spoke as they liked, about me, Sunitha (late YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter) and mother (YS Vijayamma). Jagan Mohan Reddy himself told them to make those indecent posts." Observing that social media activists have emerged as a satanic army, she called for action and regulation on this virtual medium.

Though some social media activists have been nabbed, Sharmila said the actual perpetrators behind them should be apprehended and punished stringently.

Reacting to the state budget of Rs 2.94 lakh crore presented on Monday, the Congress president said it was a deceptive one and alleged that people were cheated after getting their votes.

Terming the budget as not a people's budget, she said, "People do not have clarity whether this is a budget or a manifesto. They repeated the statements made during the polls. Budget means allocations but this is a budget without an allocation." To implement 'Super Six' poll promises made by TDP-led NDA, Rs 1.2 lakh crore is needed every year. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did not allocate even a quarter of that requirement, she said.

The 'Super Six' schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes include Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

Further, the Congress leader criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for skipping the assembly session saying, "Don't you (Jagan) have respect for people's verdict in the elections? Boycotting assembly is an illustration of arrogance. You have to answer." She has also noted that people did not vote for the YSRCP MLAs to sit at home and talk.

Addressing a letter to YSRCP MLAs, Sharmila also urged them to enter the assembly as independent candidates. PTI STH ADB KH