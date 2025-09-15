Jagan faces potential disqualification from Andhra assembly over absence

Kanipakam (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker K Rahgurama Krishna Raju on Monday said that YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy could face disqualification from the House if he failed to attend the sessions continuously for 60 days.

According to Raju, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who represents Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district, has already been continuously absent for 36 to 37 days.

The Deputy Speaker indicated that the matter might be placed before the House.

“If he (Jagan) doesn’t attend (Assembly) continuously for 60 days…(he) will be disqualified according to the Constitution, and it is the responsibility of the system to inform,” Raju told reporters.

He noted that the next Assembly session, scheduled to begin from September 18, could last 10 days, and if Reddy fails to attend it, then the issue of his absence should be placed before the House.

Any decision will be based on the House’s decision, he said.

Despite the YSRCP supremo's desire to be recognised as the Leader of Opposition, Raju said the rules of the assembly do not favour him.

“He (Jagan) desires the opposition (leader) status. But the rules are not in favour of it, even then he is repeatedly wishing for it,” said Raju.

Further, the Deputy Speaker underscored that public issues should be discussed in the House like all MLAs, unlike Reddy in front of the media.

Meanwhile, a YSRCP source told PTI that Reddy last attended the Assembly for one day in February. PTI STH ROH