Jagan hits out at Andhra govt over false cases against YSRCP leaders

Amaravati, Apr 22 (PTI) YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of using arrests and false cases to instill fear and silence the opposition voice.

His remarks come in the background of questioning the party's Lok Sabha member from Rajampet, Midhun Reddy, in an alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime and the arrest of former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu in the alleged harrasment case among others.

"We must stand up for the people and question the state's destructive governance that is constantly threatening democratic systems," said Reddy, while addressing YSRCP's Political Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting.

The former chief minister alleged that the government is targeting party leaders and spreading false narratives, thereby diverting attention from its failures and corruption.

Referring to the arrest of Anjaneyulu and questioning of Midhun Reddy, he said that these acts were politically motivated and vindictive in nature.

The opposition leader alleged that the state government is attempting to implicate YSRCP leaders in fabricated cases. He also levelled corruption charges against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He further alleged that the government is allotting lands to chosen companies without transparency, awarding inflated contracts without procedures and ignores checks or balances in governance.

According to the former CM, the state revenues are shrinking while wealth is concentrated among a few. Welfare schemes have stalled, coalition promises remain unfulfilled, and rising debt reflects financial mismanagement, he said.

Jagan warned that if unchecked, the government's actions will deepen systemic collapse, leading to anarchy and financial chaos across the state.