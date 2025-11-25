Jagan holds 'Praja Darbar' in Pulivendula constituency, assures to stand by people

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 25 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a praja darbar in Kadapa distrcit, where he heard public grievances and assured people that he would stand by them.

Jagan interacted with party workers, supporters, leaders and the general public at his Bhakarapuram camp office, encouraging them and reiterating his commitment to continue fighting for their welfare.

"Several people facing hardships explained their problems, and Jagan responded empathetically, promising to stand by them like an elder brother," said a YSRCP release.

Many people complained that the NDA coalition government was not extending any support to various sections, prompting Jagan to assure them that YSRCP would stand with all the communities and hold the state government accountable, it said.

Farmers who suffered losses due to cyclones and rains said the TDP-led government provided no relief.

Jagan instructed Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to look into these complaints, especially those requiring immediate intervention and reiterated that he would continue to fight against what he called the government’s neglect of people's welfare.

