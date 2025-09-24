Jagan launches 'digital book', IVRS facility to document atrocities

Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a 'digital book' and an IVRS call facility to document every alleged injustice, atrocity and political victimisation against his party cadres so that an SIT could probe these cases once the party returns to power.

Through this initiative, anyone can directly upload details of the alleged injustice they have faced, ensuring that every incident is recorded and preserved in a permanent digital diary, said a YSRCP release.

"YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, today launched a groundbreaking Digital Book on the official party platform to stand with YSRCP workers and leaders who have faced injustice and political victimisation," the release said.

In addition to the website, the IVRS call facility will allow workers and victims to register their grievances over the phone.

The former CM made it clear that these records are not just symbolic, but will serve as the basis for concrete action, adding that once YSRCP returns to power, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe every documented incident.

"Even if someone has retired, moved out of the state, or lives overseas, we will pursue each case, bring the culprits before the law, and deliver justice to the victims," Reddy said.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to protect party cadres, hold wrongdoers accountable and ensure that every act of injustice is answered with justice.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP. PTI STH KH