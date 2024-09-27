Jagan likely to be issued notice by police at Tirupati Airport ahead of his temple visit

Tirupati: Ahead of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's planned visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills, the district police on Friday issued notice to several leaders and cadre of the party not to defy Section 30 of the Police Act which is in force.

According to a senior police official, the police may also issue a notice to the former chief minister after he lands at Renigunta Airport near here later in the day, before proceeding to Tirumala, not to defy prohibitory orders.

The police are forced to issue notices to the YSRCP leaders at several places in the district as messages are being spread on social media platforms asking the party cadre to gather at some locations in Tirupati in a show of solidarity with the former chief minister.

"Section 30 of the Police Act which regulates public assemblies and processions is in force in the district. We have noticed several postings on social media platforms asking people to gather at certain places in Tirupati. The notices are nothing but cautioning them not to come and defy orders. Jagan Mohan Reddy may also be issued a notice at the airport not to defy prohibitory orders," the official told PTI.

The YSRCP chief had said he would visit the temple as part of the statewide temple rituals called for by the party to atone for the 'sin' allegedly committed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through his allegations on Tirupati laddus.

Reddy's appeal comes days after Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the laddus at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country.

When contacted B Karunakar Reddy, former chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) custodian of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills said he and several party leaders were issued notices by the police asking them not to defy orders.

He, however, said as former chairman of the TTD, he is entitled for a darshan along with seven members which he is planning to utilise today.

"Some of our leaders were given notices at midnight not to come out… It is nothing but madness if the officials ask Jagan Mohan Reddy to give a declaration, because he offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy several times during festivals," Reddy said.

YSRCP general secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said several leaders of the party in Rayachoti in Annamayya District were warned by authorities not to venture out.

The YSRCP chief's planned visit to the temple to offer prayers on Saturday is likely to raise political temperatures in Andhra Pradesh as the ruling NDA is sticking to its guns on the demand that the former chief minister should declare his faith before entering the hill shrine.

According to rules, foreigners and non-Hindus should declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to have a darshan of the presiding deity at the hill shrine, a former bureaucrat had said.

According to the itinerary of Reddy's two-day visit to Tirumala, the former CM will depart from Gannavaram Airport for Renigunta at 4 pm today and from there (Renigunta), he will proceed to Tirumala, where he is expected to reach by 7 pm and stay overnight.

On Saturday, at 10.20 am, the opposition leader will leave the guest house to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.