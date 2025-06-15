Jagan, Lokesh and Sharmila pay emotional tributes to fathers on Father's Day

Amaravati, June 15 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and state Congress president Y S Sharmila paid heartfelt tributes to their fathers on Father's Day on Sunday.

In a post on X, Jagan remembered his father and former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, calling him his "inspiration, aspiration and role model." He wrote, "In every step I take, you are my inspiration.” IT Minister Nara Lokesh extended his wishes to his father and Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, describing him as his "inspiration, mentor, guiding light, and boss".

“Happy Fathers Day Naana (father),” said Lokesh in the post on X crediting his father's steadfast support in both personal and political life.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Sharmila also paid homage to her father Rajasekhar Reddy, recalling his enduring legacy, love and guidance on the occasion.

"Though you’re gone, you live on in me. You are still my mentor and will continue to inspire me every day. I miss you endlessly, Pa," she posted on X.

PTI MS STH ROH