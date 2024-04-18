Jagan Mohan Reddy campaigns in Godavari region

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 18 (PTI) YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday traversed through the Godavari region as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) electioneering bus tour.

The YSRCP chief started the 17th day of his bus tour from Thetali in West Godavari district and proceeded through Tanuku town, Eethakota and Gopalapuram villages.

Later, Reddy entered Konaseema district and acknowledged the cheers of supporters at Ravulapalem to proceed to East Godavari district, said a YSRCP press release.

He campaigned through the villages of Jonnadu, Pottilanka, Kadiyapulanka, Vemagiri, Morampudi, Thadithota and entered Rajamahendravaram town in the evening.

The CM's roadshow covered a distance of 16km in the riverside town, lasting for about four hours, touching Church Centre, Devi Chowk, Paper Mill Centre, Diwancheruvu and others. However, he did not address the public on Thursday.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. PTI STH SS