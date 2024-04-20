Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated all sections of society: Chandrababu Naidu

Gudur (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 20 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has allegedly cheated all sections of the society in the state.

The opposition leader made these allegations during an interaction with women at Gudur in Tirupati district on the occasion of his birthday.

"Reddy has deceived all the sections of the society in the state. What happened to the mega DSC (teacher recruitment) and job calendar," questioned Naidu.

The TDP supremo promised a welfare pension of Rs 4,000 per month to all eligible beneficiaries on the first day of every month at their doorstep.

Making an appeal to women to elect Vara Prasad from the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, Naidu exhorted that he always spends his time to uplift the poor and the Telugu community.

According to the former CM, women are capable of holding commanding positions if they are properly educated.

He alleged that several local leaders are looting silicon reserves and also sand reserves from the Swarnamukhi river, adding that the YSRCP government has turned into a sand mafia.

Claiming that his dream is to make the Telugu community as number one in the world, Naidu also envisaged a desire to make the southern state poverty-free, vowing that he will make it a reality.

Further, he reminded that N T Rama Rao, founder of TDP, was the person who accorded equal rights for women in ancestral property, Naidu asserted that he intends to provide 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Moreover, he called on women to elect NDA candidates in the forthcoming polls, which comprises of TDP, BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

PTI STH SDP