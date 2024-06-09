Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Modi for swearing-in as PM

Amaravati, Jun 9 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the Prime Minister of India.

In a post on 'X', he said: "My heartfelt congratulations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term." Reddy-led YSRCP witnessed a humiliating electoral defeat in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP won 11 Assembly seats out of 175 and four Lok Sabha seats out of 25. PTI STH KH