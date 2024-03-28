Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed irrigation sector in Rayalaseema: Chandrababu Naidu

Palamaneru (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 27 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely destroyed the irrigation sector in the Rayalaseema region of the state.

Advertisment

Naidu alleged that water was not supplied to even a single acre in the past five years and claimed that Reddy encouraged the free flow of spurious liquor, ganja (marijuana) and other drugs in every village of Rayalaseema.

“My vision is to create assets and increase the revenue of everyone in the state while Jagan always works to loot the people only to fill his own pockets," he said at a public meeting named Prajagalam in Palamaneru.

Further, Naidu noted that the time has come to put an end to the alleged wicked and cruel force of the YSRCP, claiming that everybody, including farmers who are "not getting even the subsidies and minimum support price for any farm product", is ready to defeat the ruling party.

Advertisment

Assuring various facilities to different sections of the society, Naidu promised that electricity charges will be regularised immediately on the NDA forming the government in the state, among other promises.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

The TDP, Janasena and BJP are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in the southern state. PTI STH AS AS